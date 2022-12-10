Bout Time Pub & Grub Launches New Website

Bout Time Pub & Grub has partnered with local agency, Anchor & Alpine, to create a new website. The website was designed with the goal of showcasing the pub’s mission and vision while being easy to use.

Anchor & Alpine updated the website for functionality and ease of use, ensuring that it communicates the story of Bout Time in a clean, clear way for their audience and showcases their mission and vision. Elle Marketing and Events provided new brand photography and additional marketing services to help bring the Bout Time brand vision to life.

“We wanted to create a website that reflects the interior of the pub — clean, well thought-out, and full of fun,” said Amber Sawaya, principal partner at Anchor and Alpine. “The photoshoots of the staff, locations, and food help connect the web experience to the in-pub experience.”

The new website is intuitive and easy to navigate for customers and speaks to who Bout Time is as a business: fun-loving and easy-going.

“Our website redesign was a long overdue project that had to be done, yet I was unsure my team had the bandwidth to complete it,” said Tim Ryan, CFO of Bout Time Pub & Grub. “The Anchor & Alpine team did a terrific job of keeping us on track, guiding us through the creative elements, and leading us to the completion of a beautiful, functional, customer-friendly site that represents our brand with excellence.”

Make sure to check out their new site for information on their menu, events, and history, and then come on in, have a seat, relax, and enjoy some fresh, craveable food.

About Anchor & Alpine

Anchor & Alpine is a design firm in Salt Lake City, Utah, specializing in websites, product UI/UX, and other fun projects.

About Bout Time

Bout Time Pub & Grub was started by a group of friends wanting to create a neighborhood pub with fresh, craveable food, cold drinks, and great sports in an uncompromising atmosphere.

About Elle Marketing and Events

Elle Marketing and Events is a full-service boutique marketing, branding, and event company. Our team of experts tells the story behind your business through powerful copywriting, beautiful images, strong branding, creative design, social media, videography, photography, and strategic events