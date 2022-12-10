Baillie Russell Brown Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Baillie Russell Brown of Santa Barbara, California has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.

About Baillie Russell Brown

Baillie Russell Brown is the director of programs for Sight Surgery International, a nonprofit charitable organization that arranges and implements sight-restoring surgery clinics throughout the developing world, serving populations where blindness from cataracts is a scourge. With over 40 years’ experience, Brown serves as an ophthalmic surgical assistant and is responsible for recruiting, coordinating, and deploying teams of eye surgeons in over 60 countries.

In her role, Brown has successfully convinced medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies to donate hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of essential supplies to help Sight Surgery International carry out free sight restoring surgeries to the underprivileged throughout the United States and the emerging world. Sight Surgery International organizes teams of volunteer ophthalmologists, nurses, and technicians to perform the surgeries, with each volunteer paying his or her own way to donate their professional skills. Since the organization’s inception, ophthalmologic personnel have performed countless examinations and major eye surgeries on people who would otherwise have remained blind or visually impaired.

Brown has volunteered her services for a number of community organizations including the Braille Institute and numerous health fairs. She has personally participated in over 70 clinics in over 40 countries including Zimbabwe, Borneo, Papua New Guinea, Brazil, Guyana, Mongolia, and Vietnam.

A recipient of many honors, Brown was listed in Who’s Who in Top Executive Management in 1996, was celebrated as the Soroptimist Woman of Distinction for International Goodwill and Understanding in 1988 and named Outstanding Young Assembly in 1985. Recently, she was recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide as a Professional of the Year for 2021 and a Top Executive for 2022. She was named as a P.O.W.E.R. Woman of Distinction for summer 2022 and a Top Executive for two consecutive years.

Prior to working at Sight Surgery International, Brown was a licensed optician and staff member for Direct Relief International. For over 20 years, she was CEO of Surgical Eye Expeditions, a nonprofit specializing in cataract surgery for the disadvantaged globally. Her final year culminated in the organization being tied for first place in Forbes Best Run Charities in America.

Born September 29, 1953 in Olympia, Washington, Baillie received her B.S. in philosophy from St. Martins University. She has a certificate in ophthalmology and a certificate in operating room protocol. She is affiliated with the California Association of Ophthalmology.

When she is not working, Baillie enjoys riding horses, playing piano, and exercising on the elliptical machine.

For further information, please contact www.sightsurgeryinternational.com.

About P.O.W.E.R. MAGAZINE (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is a website as well as a digital and print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.