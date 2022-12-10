Benefits of Natural Farming

Government is aware of the importance of nature based fertilizers, nutrients and pesticides in organic, natural farming and conventional farming system and is promoting their production and use under various Government schemes.

For promotion of organic farming Government has been implement ingdedicated schemes namely ParamparagatKrishiVikasYojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) in the country since 2015-16. Both the schemes stress on end to end support to organic farmers i.e. from production to processing, certification and marketing and post harvest management support including processing. PKVY is being implemented in all the States across the country excepting NE States. MOVCDNER scheme is implemented only in NE States.

Under PKVY, farmersare provided financial assistance of Rs 50000/ha for 3 years out of which, Rs 31000/ ha / 3 years is provided directly to farmers through DBT for on-farm and off-farm organic inputs. Financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh/ cluster of 1000 ha for 3 years is provided for value addition and infrastructure creation.

Under MOVCDNER, an assistance of Rs. 46,575/ha for 3years is provided for creation of FPO, support to farmers for organic inputs, quality seeds/ planting material and training, hand holding and certification. Need based assistance is provided for post harvest infrastructure and value addition up to maximum limit of Rs 600 lakh for integrated processing unit, Rs 37.50 lakh for integrated pack house, Rs 18.75 lakh each for refrigerated vehicle and cold store components, Rs 10.0 lakh for collection, aggregation, grading and custom hiring center and Rs 6.0 lakh for four wheeler/transportation.

Indian Council of Agriculture (ICAR) through Indian Institute of Farming Systems Research at Modipuram operates a research schemes of All India Network Programme on Organic Farming (AINP-OF) in 20 cooperating centers covering 16 States to develop package of practices for organic production of crops in cropping and farming systems perspective. The scheme involves 11 State Agricultural Universities, 8 ICAR institutes/ centers and 1 special heritage University.

ICAR has developed organic farming packages for 68 cropping systems suitable to 16 States. A total of 104 crop varieties are identified that are suitable for organic farming. In addition, ICAR also developed 64 prototype Integrated Farming System (IFS) models suitable to 26 states/Union Territories having potential to increase income by 3-5 times. Evaluation of natural farming in 8 major cropping systems are also in progress through AINP-OF centres.

Multi- disciplinary team of scientist are involved in research, need-based training to farmers and extensions agents and giving technical support to State agencies for promotion of organic farming. Scientists in KrishiVigyan Kendra (KVK) organize regular training programs to farmers and extension personnel on organic agriculture including production and use of organic inputs.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Agriculture And Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

