UREEQA partners i-Create to validate new NFT collection Joe Ravioli

The founders of i-Create LLC are excited to announce the launch of their NFT project Joe Ravioli. This innovative and unique NFT collection tells a creative and fun story for buyers of any age. With the entire collection being validated by UREEQA, buyers will receive a cool piece of digital art, commercial rights, monetization opportunities, IRL (in real life) merchandising opportunities and more, while also supporting a philanthropic cause to fight hunger in America.

“Joe Ravioli has been such an exciting project for us to develop, as 3rd generation Italian brothers with a love of mob related movies and Italian food and cooking, and having always focused on unique art, pun-filled humor and fun thrown into our character IP projects. Joe Ravioli started positioning itself with licensed IRL items, a strong new metaverse animation collaboration, POD commerce integration, and a non-profit organization we hold dear. Now was the time where we wanted to create a brand in and of its own, where everyone from partnered collaborations to NFT holders and collectors will enjoy its long-term plan for growth, and of course it’s amazing utilities,” said John Campanella, CEO, Engineer and Co-Founder of i-Create LLC.

“When we were searching for the perfect launch partner, one that understands copyright validation along with an amazingly talented team, UREEQA opened our eyes wide, and we realized we had the best long-term NFT collaboration for this project, and continued IP projects into the future,” says Steve Campanella, President, Artist & Co-Founder of i-Create LLC.

As veterans in the NFT space Steve and John have experienced firsthand the pain and cost of having their intellectual property ripped off without their permission. So, for the Joe Ravioli drop they wanted to ensure that both themselves and their buyers were better protected before releasing their work. This is where the UREEQA partnership was formed to validate the authorship, ownership, and originality of the entire collection. Buyers can purchase these NFTs and confirm via the collection’s provenance page that the work in fact authentic.

“From our initial conversations with John and Steve we learned about their unfortunate experience, having their previous IP stolen and monetized without their approval. After pouring heart and soul into the project, then hearing about their struggle to fight the theft, this is unfortunately all too common and exactly why we created UREEQA,” said Shannon Powell, CMO and co-founder of UREEQA.

Being Italian, food is something that has always been near and dear to Steve and John’s hearts. That’s why they wanted to use the drop of this NFT collection to give back, and felt Move For Hunger would be the perfect fit. “We are thrilled for the launch of Joe Ravioli, and our partnership with i-Create. This is our organization’s first time working with an NFT launch, and we are excited that this creative campaign will help raise awareness about hunger and food waste across the nation,” said Adam Lowy, Founder & Executive Director, Move For Hunger.

Outside of supporting a great cause, holders of Joe Ravioli NFTs have access to partnerships that give them monetization opportunities out of the gate with teelaunch. “teelaunch is very excited to be partnering with i-Create’s Joe Ravioli NFT project launch,” said Christopher Hamze, President and Founding Partner at teelaunch.

“teelaunch will be the POD (Print on Demand) delivery partner, making it accessible for NFT holders who have been granted commercial rights to sell on physical POD products after collecting and utilizing their NFTs from either or both The CHEESIEST imPASTA 10K and The Meatball Gang – Joe Goes Underground 10K. We are looking forward to a long-lasting collaboration.”

You want IRL (in real life) merchandise of your Joe Ravioli NFT? John and Steve already have you covered there too as they’ve partnered with Ata-Boy and Decalcomania to bring the characters to life in everything from buttons, to stickers and wall decals.

“We are very excited about the launch of Joe Ravioli from the talented i-Create group. Joe Ravioli introduces us to the world of humorous Italian characters, with licenses including Ata-Boy and Decalcomania. We are excited to have this product launch with the NFT,” says Joy Tashjian, President of Joy Tashjian Marketing Group, working with i-Create to build creative and unique license products.

After creating all the Joe Ravioli characters, Steve really felt they needed to take the project one step further and bring the characters to life. So he enlisted the help of Jennifer Hotai, CEO & Founder at Plover Animation.

“Plover Animation is sizzling with anticipation to bring the Joe Ravioli NFT collection to life! This is a highly anticipated project for us, as we will have access to the many digital art ingredients of this culinary-themed creation provided by i-Create LLC. We will be cooking (virtually, of course!) up several animated NFTs per week, so be on the lookout soon for those tasty drops,” says Jennifer.

Get ready for the Cheesiest NFT drop ever ! JoeRavioliNFT … 12/19/2022

http://joeravioli.io/ ; http://discord.gg/joeraviolinft ; https://twitter.com/joeraviolinft ; http://instagram.com/joeraviolinft/ ; http://facebook.com/joeraviolinft

About UREEQA

The UREEQA platform strives to protect creators’ work, their rights and their revenue by harnessing the power of blockchain technology. Building a robust and compelling Package of Proof for source creative work, UREEQA mints only Validated NFTs to represent creative rights. This helps keep buyers safe by giving them confidence that the work they are purchasing was minted by the smart contract approved by the creator of the work and is therefore authentic.

UREEQA provides value and opportunities for its creators, validators and token holders via URQA, the token at the heart of the UREEQA ecosystem. Established in Canada in 2020, UREEQA is modernizing the inefficient and bureaucratic systems currently in place for copyright protection. For more information on UREEQA and upcoming announcements, please visit our website, join our Telegram channel and Discord server, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

– Website: https://www.ureeqa.com/

– Discord: https://discord.com/channels/756566642418384906/824682437417369654

– Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ureeqa_inc/

– LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ureeqainc/

– Telegram: https://t.me/UREEQA

– Twitter: https://twitter.com/UREEQA_Inc

Disclaimer:

Statements in this article, including any statements relating to UREEQA’s future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in technology development and commercialization. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Do your own research!



Topic: Press release summary