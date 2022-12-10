Cardinal Crown Limited announces new Director of Asset Management

Cardinal Crown Limiteds Chief Operations Officer commented on the announcement saying “I am delighted to announce the addition of Andrew to the Cardinal Crown team. He brings tremendous experience and judgment to the firm’s senior management team and just as important, he shares our commitment to meeting both the increasingly complex requirements of clients around the world and our own high standards of service here at Cardinal Crown Limited.

Cardinal Crown Limiteds new Director of Asset Management, Mr. Andrew Frensham joins Cardinal Crown Limited from PNB Paribas in Hong Kong, where he has been a Senior Portfolio Manager. In private practice, he has represented a wide variety of public and private companies and financial institutions in Canada. Andrew earned his Bachelors degree in Business Management from University of British Columbia in Vancouver.

About Us – Cardinal Crown Limited

