Virginia-Based Business Valorr Cybersecurity Announces Launch of a Free New Rapid Cyber Threat Assessment Tool

With cybercrime and ransomware attacks on the rise, cybersecurity is becoming a hot-button issue for organizations across the globe. From boardrooms to server rooms, leaders are being asked how secure are we? The overwhelming response may surprise you. In a recent IBM study, an estimated 70% of businesses stated that they do not have the necessary resources to protect their assets. A critical component of any decision-making process is having the right information, at the right time, alongside the right expertise.

Leveraging more than 20 years of combined experience in helping build cybersecurity programs for leading organizations, the team at Valorr Cybersecurity is excited to announce the release of its Free Rapid Cyber Threat Assessment. This tool is designed to help leaders identify the relevant cybersecurity threats to their business and brand by answering several targeted questions. At the completion of this assessment, individuals will receive actionable guidance to begin the journey of better protecting their organization.

“The team and I are extremely excited to release this accessible resource to the wider business community. Having the ability for business leaders to identify and receive actionable guidance to address cyber threats is something that I wish I had 7 years ago, when my business was decimated by a cyber-attack,” said Valorr CEO Greg Tomchick. “Had I had the threat intelligence at hand early enough, we could have acted on it and prevented the attack.”

“The ability to provide leaders a lens into their business risks and help guide them with proactive protection mechanisms is extremely rewarding,” said Valorr CSO Jeff White. “As a company, we strive to improve the security environment for organizations large and small, and this free rapid threat assessment tool can be one step in helping us achieve that goal.”

About Valorr Cybersecurity

Valorr Cybersecurity provides cyber threat assessments and program development services to leading organizations in private equity, professional sports, and technology. We deliver on our promise daily by simplifying complex cybersecurity threats and providing our partners with a strategic plan to protect their business, thereby enabling their enterprise to do what it does best, grow and thrive, while remaining secure. Our leadership team consists of seasoned executives, risk management experts, and thought leaders who come from diverse backgrounds in the Fortune 100, the U.S. Military, and reputable consulting firms. To learn more about us, we encourage you to visit our website (https://valorradvisors.com/) and follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/valorr/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/valorrcyber).