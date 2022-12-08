Registration is Now Open for the Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2023 Conference



This years event will provide the unparalleled opportunity to hear from developments of SA programs and learn of successes, failure, and future opportunities. Now in its 7th year as the only event of its kind, the FAVSA 2023 will help you gain insights on developments in the field of Situational Awareness with briefings from programme leaders from allied nations across the globe, alongside key figures and industry leaders in research and development.





There have been important steps in the availability of advanced situational awareness systems and greater situational awareness is leading to greater survivability of armoured vehicles in Ukraine. Modernising forces is more important than ever given the context of the war in Ukraine





Benefits of Attending include:



 Opportunities to hear from the developments of SA programs and learn of successes, failure, and future opportunities





 Network with peers and experts in the market to gather insight





 Attend a platform for the advancement of armoured vehicles situational awareness, bringing together those at the heart of systems operations, training, development, and integration





Who should attend?



 With particular focus on the collaboration between military, research and industry, Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness invites not only the key programme managers, capability directors and operational commanders from the armed forces, but also ensures the participation of senior engineers, chief scientists and platform managers from the leading solution providers are present.





Interested parties should register by 16 December to take advantage of the £400 early bird discount rate.





For all Sponsorship enquiries and to register as a delegate, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email James.hitchen@saemediagroup.com

###