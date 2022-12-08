Anne Thomas Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group



Thomas is a consistent top producer, earning numerous awards including the RE/MAX Platinum Club Team Award for 2021, the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award for 2013, and the Five Star Real Estate Agent Award from 2007 to 2022. Her commitment to professionalism is reflected in her numerous designations, including Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource certification (SFR), and the Real Estate Owned bank-owned properties certification (REO).





She received her bachelors degree in Liberal Arts from the University of Washington in Seattle, and attended a masters degree program at Bastyr University in Kenmore, Washington. Prior to becoming a Realtor, she was a loan closer in the commercial and private banking industry. She enjoys kayaking, jet skiing, snow skiing, boating and the arts, and is a purebred Brahman cattle owner. She has been active on numerous Realtor Association committees and supports Greyhound Friends, Children’s Miracle Network, the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and St. Matthew’s House.





The RE/MAX Alliance Group Sarasota office is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. Thomas can be reached at (941) 993-7700.





RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Childrens Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

