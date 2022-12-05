Japan – Release of Mazda Integrated Report 2022

Mazda Motor Corporation today released the first Mazda Integrated Report 2022(1), a structured presentation from both financial and non-financial perspectives looking at Mazda’s approach to value creation and other efforts, on the company’s official website.

The Integrated Report is a comprehensive compilation of Mazda’s medium- and long-term management policies, ESG-based solutions to social challenges, and approaches underlying these initiatives. The report will also be helpful for shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders in better understanding Mazda’s unique approach grounded in our human-centered philosophy for producing value through engineering and manufacturing as well as the creation of human connections.

Mazda will continue to create moving experiences in people’s daily lives and mobility experiences, which will uplift and energize people and bring more enjoyment to their everyday lives, as we aim to achieve sustainability in both our business and society.

Mazda Integrated Report 2022 Contents

Chapter 1: About Mazda – Top Message, History of Mazda’s Growth, etc.

Chapter 2: Value Creation – Value Creation Process, Mid-Term Management Plan, etc.

Chapter 3: ESG – Initiatives for Achieving Sustainability, Carbon Neutrality, and a Safe and Secure Automotive Society, etc.

The Mazda Sustainability Report 2022(2) will continue to provide a thorough presentation of the company’s sustainability initiatives.

Mazda’s Official Website:

Mazda Integrated Report (Japanese page)(1)

www.mazda.com/ja/investors/library/annual/

(1) The English version of Mazda Integrated Report 2022 will be available in late January 2023.

(2) The Mazda Sustainability Report 2022 will be released in Japanese in late December 2022 and in English in late January 2023.

Copyright ©2022 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Japan Corporate News Network.