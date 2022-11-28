Khadi India Pavilion registers a record sale of Rs 12.06 crore at India International Trade Fair’2022





Khadi India Pavilion, showcasing premium Khadi garments, village industry products produced by Khadi artisans in rural surroundings; Muslin khadi from West Bengal, Pashminas from Jammu and Kashmir, Patola silks from Gujarat, Banarasi silks, Bhagalpuri silks, Phulkari from Punjab, Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh and many other types of cotton, silk and woolen products were shown interest and purchased by the visitors and the Khadi India Pavilion registered a record sale of Rs 12.06 crore. Supply orders of various products were received by the entrepreneurs, which would be beneficial for marketing of their products in future. Taking the Khadi of Gandhiji’s dreams to the global level, with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,Chairman, KVIC, Shri Manoj Kumar felicitated all the artisans and participants by giving them certificates and thanked them for their participation in the trade fair.









Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) had organized a “Khadi India Pavilion” in India International Trade Fair 2022, Hall no. 3 to showcase the finest handcrafted Khadi and Village Industries products. It Contextualized the vision of “Vocal for Local, Local to Global” of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi through Khadi India Pavilion. The ‘Khadi India’ pavilion set up by KVIC in the fair was visited by several dignitaries, Diplomats/High Commissions of Embassies, Members of Parliament, besides lakhs of visitors. The “Selfie Point” with Mahatma Gandhi ji and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the theme pavilion of this ‘Khadi India Pavilion’ also remained the center of attraction for all the visitors.









Through the huge participation of more than 200 stalls by Khadi artisans/entrepreneurs and the representatives of small scale industries with artisan art, cultural diversity, traditional crafts of the country got an opportunity to meet Khadi lovers and know the interest of customers in the India International fair, so that they can prepare similar products in future.









Live demonstration of charkha spinning activity “cotton to yarn” making, pottery making, agarbatti making etc., inspired the youth to set up their own enterprises and how they can become self-reliant through KVIC schemes. Through the special ‘Facilitation Desk’, the youth got information about KVIC’s schemes to adopt self-employment and become ‘Job Providers instead of Job Seekers’.









