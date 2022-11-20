New guide to wine studies and courses a first



The book features chapters on scholarships, formal mentorship programs, and free online wine courses as well. Following an introduction, Chapter One describes the history of wine studies as a field, and the final chapter covers suggested changes to wine education curricula. Programs from Australia to South Africa and from India to Mexico as well as online courses are covered.





Learys Global Wineology includes quick references to topics including:



 The Best Wine Education Buys of 2023



 The Three Most Vibrant Scholarship Programs



 The Top Three Most Recognized & Valuable Wine Trade Qualifications



 The Top Three Most Recognized & Valuable Sommelier Qualifications



 The Top Three Schools or Programs for a General Wine Education for Beginners



 The Top Three Innovative Interdisciplinary Wine Studies Offerings at Any Level



 Notable Recent Developments in Wineology





Author Charlie Leary entered the hospitality field after earning a PhD in history from Cornell University and developing Tulane Universitys first course on modern Chinese history. He has directed restaurant wine programs in the United States, France, Canada, and Costa Rica. Co-author of a Creole cuisine cookbook released by Random House, he has earned dozens of wine certifications. He currently writes on wine and wine history for Jane Ansons Inside Bordeaux, TimAtkin.com, and Sommelier Business, among others. He was previously a wine and food columnist with the Halifax Chronicle-Herald and taught cooking and wine classes in Spain, Canada, and Central America.





The book will be available through Apple Books, Google Play, Kobo, and Amazon the week of November 14. A Spanish language version is planned





Sajive Jain, co-owner of acclaimed wine retailer Bottle Barn in Sonoma, California, says: This groundbreaking book on wine education will be useful to business owners as well as wine enthusiasts. When I bought my wine business, I looked far and wide for guidance on classes or programs to strengthen my wine knowledge. Nothing existed. It was an arduous task to figure out which course to take amongst the so many offered! Charlie Leary has now filled that gap. It will be useful to me not only in assessing candidates for employment, but also as a resource in training my staff. This guide is indispensable for anyone in the wine trade, writ large, and has lots of information of use to the general wine-drinking public who want to learn more.





Hibiscus Panama, S.A., is a publisher and wine communication company located in Panama City.





