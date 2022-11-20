Sonoma County’s Bottle Barn Among the Best according to Wine Enthusiast



The honor follows Bottle Barn winning the local Press Democrat newspapers readers poll on where to buy wine.





The selection criterion included doing more than just selling bottles, to encompass being community centers that bring people together for tastings, to collaborate on events with other small businesses and create neighborhood connections. Important, too, was including whine shops where staff can make helpful and personalized suggestions, which help guide a newly curious consumer on their wine journey.





Bottle Barn was chosen from among a reported 40,000 wine shops in the country.





Wine Enthusiast author Margot Mazur consulted Lynne Perry, an Associate Digital Marketing Manager with Jackson Family Wines who has studied at the Napa Valley Wine Academy. She said, Within 10 minutes of my first visit to this warehouse thats tucked away in Santa Rosa, I felt like a kid in a candy store. Bottle Barn features a 15,000 square foot retail store and also sells wine across the country via its website and app. They have hundreds of wines from almost every region you could think of, said Perry. She emphasized Bottle Barns variety of price pointsheaven to any wine lover who is looking to expand their palate without breaking the bank. Bottle Barn of course specializes in wines from Sonoma and neighboring Napa counties, but also has wines from across the world, including unique or highly-allocated selections. My favorite part about this store is that I can always find a rare gem to open as a fun conversation starter with friends, concluded Perry.





Bottle Barn has frequent tasting events and a knowledgeable staff to help its clients make selections as well as publishing informative wine articles on its website.





The other two California stores mentioned were the Good Luck Wine Shop in Pasadena and Kermit Lynch Wine Merchant in Berkeley. Bottle Barn is owned and operated by Sajive and Tina Jain and first opened its doors in 1990.





Long-touted as a wine country favorite, Bottle Barns curated wine selection is now available to consumers nationwide. The website is easy to navigate for locating a desired wine or for browsing various option, including not just California wine, but also those from Spain, Italy, France, and elsewhere.





This accolade is especially significant coming from Wine Enthusiast. Wine Enthusiast Media has evolved from a monthly print magazine into an acclaimed, multifaceted media brand offering of-the-moment content in the print and digital publishing space. With a combined readership of over 4.1 million, it is the most influential voice in wine and drinks journalism, offering perspectives, stories and insights found nowhere else in wine and drinks media. Wine Enthusiast has a global network of editors, writers and tasters for an accessible but expert view on the world of wine and beyond.





http://www.bottlebarn.com

###