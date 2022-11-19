SIREN-LIVING’s Dietary Supplements for Men and Women Available on Amazon, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com

SIREN and MAN PLUS dietary supplements are now available on Amazon, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com.

“The top two retailers in the U.S. carry our all-natural dietary supplements for men and women,” said Steven Robinson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd, which makes SIREN-Living dietary supplements. “OneLavi.com, a boutique health and wellness website, also offers SIREN and MAN PLUS products.

“These websites allow us to reach all types of consumers in America,” he added.

Jane Culbertson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd., and her daughter, Rebecca, first developed the SIREN product line for women.

“We researched the market for dietary supplements for women and realized there was a need for products that met women’s health and personal needs,” Culbertson said. “Our flagship product, SIREN: Vitality and Wellness, improves women’s overall health by balancing their feminine rhythms.”

Culbertson said SIREN-Living made all-natural ingredients a top priority when developing its dietary supplements.

“Today’s consumers know that many products contain chemicals that are potentially dangerous,” Culbertson said. “More consumers than ever before want to buy brands that use natural ingredients.”

SIREN-Living supplements are also cruelty-free.

“We understand that many consumers, even those who are not vegans, don’t want to buy from brands that harm animals,” Culbertson said. “All of our dietary supplements are cruelty-free.”

Once Vitality and Wellness became popular in the United Kingdom, Culbertson said they developed SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, SIREN: Summer Skin Plus, and then MAN PLUS dietary supplements.

A Belfast-based health and wellness company, SIREN Living’s product line includes:

SIREN: Vitality & Wellness, a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement, is for women who want to feel better and have more energy.

SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which contributes to more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is also for women who love glossier hair, and more enviable-looking nails.

SIREN: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for women who love a great-looking tan.

MAN PLUS: Health and Vitality, which contains natural ingredients for men who want to improve their stamina and performance.

MAN PLUS: Hair, Skin & Nails, which is for men who want youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for men who want the best-looking version of themselves.

MAN PLUS: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium.

SIREN products are gluten-free and contain 100 percent natural ingredients. SIREN: Vitality and Wellness is vegan, while MAN PLUS AND SIREN Summer Skin Plus are vegetarian-friendly.

“We have seen how popular our dietary supplements have been in the UK, which is why we decided to enter the U.S. market,” he added.

To purchase SIREN and MAN PLUS products, visit Amazon, Walmart.com, or OneLavi.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with SIREN-Living. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About SIREN LIVING

SIREN Living is a health and wellness company in the United Kingdom that has developed dietary supplements for women and men: SIREN Living and MAN PLUS, which are available on OneLavi.com and Walmart.com. The supplements are for: Health and Vitality, Hair, Skin, and Nails, and Summer Skin Plus.