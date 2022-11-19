Intermountain Healthcare Adds Pediatric Behavioral Health Center

Matt’s Place, an outpatient pediatric behavioral health center located in Centerville, Utah, will now be part of Intermountain Healthcare and operate as part of the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital network of pediatric behavioral health services in Utah. Demand for pediatric behavioral health services continues to grow in Utah and across the country. The number of children entering emergency departments at Intermountain hospitals with behavioral health crises has increased 300 percent in the past decade.

“Adding a highly effective and respected operation like Matt’s Place to the behavioral health services of Primary Children’s Hospital and Intermountain will be a powerful tool in helping meet the increasing needs in our community,” said Katy Welkie, CEO of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and vice president of Intermountain Children’s Health. “Together we’ll be able to collaborate, support, and learn from each other and help more patients receive the right service at the right place and time.”

Matt’s Place was founded in 2015 by Jim and Sherlene Dean as a center that helps families and individuals, ages 3 to 21, with social and behavioral struggles, and those on the Autism Spectrum, with multiple services and highly personalized treatment programs. It serves individuals in a day-treatment setting through an intensive outpatient program, therapeutic after-school program, or group therapies. It provides support for their families as well.

