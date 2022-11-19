Lysulin Blood Sugar Nutritional Supplement is Available in 253 Walmart Stores

Lysulin, a blood sugar nutritional supplement, is available in 253 Walmart stores across the country.

“Adding more than 250 Walmart brick-and-mortar stores is a great coup for Lysulin,” said Dr. John Burd, CEO of Lysulin, Inc., a health and wellness company in San Diego. “We are also in 775 CVS stores in the U.S.

“Having two of the leading retailers in the country carry Lysulin is like having a seal of approval,” Dr. Burd said. “These retailers carefully vet the products that they offer to their customers.

“We are proud to have Walmart and CVS carry our dietary supplement for blood sugar management,” he added.

Dr. Burd, a Ph.D. scientist and biochemist, said Lysulin’s team recently met with buyers from large and small retail chains at ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management, and Sports Nutrition Program.”

“The buyers represented regional and national food, drug, and mass health chains,” he added. “We are working to add even more retail outlets.”

Lysulin products, which are also available online at OneLavi.com, include:

Lysulin Capsules

Lysulin Chewable tablets

Lysulin Once-a-Day Powder

Lysulin Liquid

Lysulin Shake in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors

“We developed Lysulin to help millions of people control their blood glucose, or sugar, levels,” Dr. Burd said.

The major ingredients in Lysulin, a patented formula, are Lysine, Zinc, and Vitamin C.

“Research shows that these ingredients help maintain healthy blood sugar levels and insulin function.” Dr. Burd said.

“When you have high blood sugar levels, your kidneys, eyes, and limbs are at risk,” Dr. Burd said. “You have to make sure your doctor checks your overnight fasting level and A1C, which is a three-month average of your blood sugar levels.”

To purchase Lysulin products online, visit OneLavi.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Lysulin, Inc. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Lysulin, Inc.

Lysulin was founded by Dr. John Burd, a renowned scientist and the founder and former CEO of Dexcom, Inc., the leader in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems. His current research is focused on the toxic sugar coating that happens when excess glucose binds to and changes proteins in our bloodstream, a process called “protein glycation.”