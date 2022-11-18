L-Tron to Support Boston-Area Law Enforcement Investigators’ Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. – Nov. 16, 2022 – PRLog — The L-Tron team will be attending the upcoming New England Division of the International Association for Identification (IAI) Conference from December 4th-7th, 2022. The NED IAI annual conference will take place at the Courtyard Boston in Marlborough, MA, and is geared toward law enforcement officers, forensic scientists, crime scene investigators, and students.

This year’s event is set to include presentations, exhibits, and networking opportunities for IAI members. There are also ten educational workshops scheduled throughout the conference, with topics covering crime scene processing, police composite drawings, footwear comparisons, nighttime photography, and more. Julianne Pangal and Ben Peay will represent L-Tron and demo OSCR360 technology to attendees throughout the duration of the conference.

The OSCR360 system captures comprehensive crime, crash and fire scene 360-degree images, preserving the scene for members of law enforcement and prosecutors. The OSCR360 system is no stranger to the New England region, as Boston Police Department, Rhode Island State Police, and several additional agencies have been using OSCR over the past several years.

At the conference, Pangal and Peay will demonstrate how the OSCR software allows investigators to organize and store all of their digital evidence, from close-up photos and video footage to GPS data and mapping. Attendees will have the opportunity to view a completed OSCR360 presentation. OSCR (https://www.L- Tron.com/OSCR360) allows viewers to see the crime scene just as investigators did when they arrived on scene, leaving no detail to the imagination.

In addition to the 2022 New England IAI conference, L-Tron has sponsored and attended multiple regional, national and international IAI conference, plus numerous other public safety trainings and conferences. L-Tron proudly supports Law Enforcement, partnering with thousands of agencies nationwide to provide technology built from their officer and investigator feedback. In addition to the OSCR360 technology, L-Tron’s 4910LR driver’s license reader and eCitation equipment assists officers in completing their roadside tasks safely and efficiently.

Additional Information

The New England Division of the IAI is made up of members from Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. To learn more about the 2022 Conference, and to register, please visit https://nediai.wildapricot.org/ event-4928324.

About L-Tron Corporation

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide hardware and software solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business and are honored to “Back the Blue” in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide. “Your Success is our Purpose.”