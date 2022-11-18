Family Promise of Southern Ocean County receives $30,000 following Causeway 5K

The funds will be used toward food, clothing, toiletries and prevention services for local families in need.

Family Promise of Southern Ocean receives donation

MANAHAWKIN, N.J. – Nov. 16, 2022 – PRLog — A family of five was about to be evicted from their Ocean Acres home. They didn’t know who to turn to for help, so they googled support services and found Family Promise of Southern Ocean County. The nonprofit was able to assist them so they can remain in their home and start a new chapter.

With inflation at record highs and the cost of living even higher, stories like this are happening all too often. Thankfully, through a generous donation, Family Promise of Southern Ocean County can continue helping even more families in need.

The local nonprofit was recently presented with a $30,000 donation following the 5th Annual Causeway CARes 5K, presented by Causeway Family of Dealerships and Causeway CARes.

The event, held on October 16th at Southern Regional High School in Manahawkin, raised $30,000. David C. Wintrode, President of Causeway Family of Dealerships/ Causeway CARes graciously matched that amount, bringing the grand total to $60,000. All event proceeds were donated to Fulfill (https://fulfillnj.org/ ) and Family Promise of Southern Ocean County (https://www.familypromisesoc.org/ ).

“We carefully selected Fulfill and Family Promise of Southern Ocean County as this year’s 5K beneficiaries because both organizations are on a mission to battle hunger and homelessness in Ocean County, which is something that Causeway cares deeply about,” said Wintrode.

Fulfill has been a 5K beneficiary since the race’s inception five years ago. The nonprofit’s mission is to alleviate hunger and build food security in Monmouth and Ocean Counties and make sure that all people at all times have access to enough nutritious food to maintain an active and healthy life.

This year, Family Promise of Southern Ocean County was also selected as a 5K beneficiary. Its mission is to partner with communities to guide homeless children and their families toward achieving sustainable independence.

Joe Stroffolino, Race Director/Director of Advertising and Marketing, Causeway Cars/Causeway CARes, is a board member for both nonprofits. “I felt a strong obligation to drastically increase our sponsor count,” he said. “We successfully went from 47 sponsors in 2021 in support of Fulfill to 80 sponsors by adding Family Promise of Southern Ocean County as our second beneficiary this year.”

Elizabeth Golla, Executive Director of Family Promise of Southern Ocean County, says, “The funding that Causeway CARes generously provided to Family Promise of Southern Ocean County will not only continue to help us provide food, clothing and toiletries, it will also help us to provide prevention services for families.”

Family Promise of Southern Ocean County steps in where applicable to help meet families in the midst of the trials they face in order to assist them with paying back rent, back mortgage and utilities. “We also help fix vehicles so that individuals can get to work and that will hopefully prevent them from being homeless in the first place,” Golla added.

Since Fulfill is able to provide food security, Family Promise of Southern Ocean County is able to utilize its funding to help individuals and families before homelessness occurs.

In 2021, Family Promise of Southern Ocean County was able to assist over 1,500 individuals. About 60 percent of that was prevention. “We recently started expanding into all of Ocean County because the need is so high,” said Golla. “In 2022, we have already hit those numbers and the year is not over yet.”

So far in 2022, the nonprofit has provided 3,000 nights of shelter through motels and local churches. In 2021, it assisted with 1,898 bed nights.

Today, Family Promise of Southern Ocean County is in need for funding and partners to support local families by providing shelter.

“We have a waiting list of 20 families that are in desperate need of shelters,” Golla said. “This is why prevention is so important. We are able to provide a variety of strategies to ensure the people we serve do not fall into the cycle of housing instability that can devastate families and alter the course of children’s lives. Prevention literally is a lifeline to stabilize housing for those who are at risk of becoming homeless.”

To learn more or to donate to Family Promise of Southern Ocean County, please visit https://www.familypromisesoc.org/ .

