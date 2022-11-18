Classic Holiday Movies for the Whole Family

Bundle 1, Christmas And Family Fantasies

MEDFORD, Ore. – Nov. 16, 2022 – PRLog — Sinister Cinema announced today three new holiday sales bundles featuring entertaining, campy titles from the company’s extensive catalog of vintage films.

“Our collection, including hundreds of difficult to find exotic and campy B-films from the thirties, forties and fifties, is becoming more popular as consumers look for unique and entertaining content to view,” said Greg Luce, founder of Sinister Cinema and long-time, well-known collector. “Putting together our new holiday sale bundles was a labor of love.”

The three new bundles, just revealed on the website, are: “Christmas and Family Fantasies;”http://www.prlog.org/”Witches and Warlocks;” and “Science Run Amok.” Available on Sinister Cinema’s website, the first two bundles, featuring five films each, are priced at $42.00 postpaid; and the final bundle, Science Run Amok with six films is priced at $49.00 also postpaid—a significant savings in all three cases.

The Christmas and Family Fantasies bundle (1933-1964) includes these campy titles: Who Killed Santa Claus; The Phantom Wagon; Santa Claus Conquers the Martians; Passing of the Third Floor Back; and The Wandering Jew. The films feature stars like Conrad Veidt, Pia Zadora, John Call, Pierre Fresnay, Harry Baur, and Rene Rey.

The Witches and Warlocks bundle (1960-1970) includes these terrifying titles: Black Sunday; Horror Hotel; Blood Demon; Mark of the Devil; and Witch Killer of Blackmore—featuring stars like Christopher Lee, Barbara Steele, Herbert Lom and Karin Dor.

The Science Run Amok bundle (1933-1966) includes monstrous titles like Island of Terror; The Killer Shrews; The Manster; Brain That Wouldn’t Die; Monstrosity; and The Devil Bat. Featured stars include: Peter Cushing, Bela Lugosi, James Best, and others.

SinisterCinema.com (https://www.sinistercinema.com/ ) (phone: 541-773-6860) has the best selection of obscure and classic B-movies on home video/DVD on the planet, including Drive-In Double Features, Science Fiction, Horror, Sword and Sandal, Mystery-Suspense- Film Noir, Spy movies, Edgar Wallace Thrillers, Exploitation, Action Adventure, B-Westerns, Fantasy, Forgotten Horrors, Jungle movies, Juvenile Schlock, Poverty Row Studio collections, Silent Thrillers, Serials, Spaghetti Westerns, and of course, Movie Trailer collections. The company recently announced the release of 50 new titles just in time for the holidays.

In addition to their vast video library, Sinister Cinema’s sister company, Armchair Fiction, is dedicated to restoring and distributing classic ‘genre fiction’ from the past. Its fully-illustrated, ‘extra-large’ paperbacks bring back vintage science fiction, horror, and mystery from many of the great masters, all presented in the spirit of the classic Ace books releases of the 1950s and 1960s. Armchair Fiction currently has nearly 500 paperbacks available through its own website and through Amazon.com.

Consumers looking for rare, nostalgic titles, especially in genres like horror, sci-fi, film noir, B-westerns, sword & sandal, jungle and exploitation, will appreciate the Sinister Cinema catalog of films. The company prides itself on treating its customers like family and also takes returns, at any point, with no questions asked. Discover the magic at www.sinistercinema.com. Their phone number again is 541-773-6860.