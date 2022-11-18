Southern Home Solar, LLC Announces That It Is Now a SunPower Authorized Dealer

In 2021, Southern Home Services, LLC owner Shawn Kalgren partnered with Peter Allen to form Southern Home Solar, LLC. The partnership is a logical extension of Southern Home Services’ experience in exterior renovations and filled a need in the market for a reliable solar installation company. Southern Home Services, LLC and Southern Home Solar, LLC will offer a wide variety of exterior home renovation services as “SHS” through the website shspros.com.

Shawn and Peter have seen the greater Charlotte metro area grow rapidly over the last two decades, nearly doubling in population size. The area’s electricity needs have also expanded during this time. With solar energy becoming increasingly popular as a way to lower electricity costs, Shawn knew that extending his exterior renovation business would be a way to meet the demand for solar energy.

“With over 20 years of experience and thousands of roofs installed, SHS is well-equipped to ensure that solar installations are properly installed on our customers’ roofs. With roof leaks as one of the most significant failure points of solar installations, our team’s roof experience brings an added level of protection to our customers,” Shawn explains.

Now, as a SUNPOWER authorized dealer, SHS is proud to be able to offer its customers top-of-the-line solar panel systems. The company opted to become a SUNPOWER dealer because of the following:

Aesthetics: Homeowners prefer the elegant look of SUNPOWER solar panels compared to other brands.

Warranty: SUNPOWER offers a 25-year warranty on its panels, which exceeds warranties from other manufacturers.

Performance: Studies show that SUNPOWER panels provide more converted solar energy than other panel brands. Plus, they maintain their ability to convert light to power at high efficiency for far longer than other panels.

As global energy demand is predicted to grow by 47% by 2025, SHS envisions a bright future of “decentralized” energy, where a combination of solar, EVs, and battery storage will create energy independence for Americans. As the company continues to grow, it will provide customers with a variety of home energy solutions like EV chargers, battery backups, and more.

About Southern Home Services

Southern Home Services specializes in exterior remodeling services like roofing, siding, window replacements, and solar panel installations. The company serves customers throughout the greater Charlotte area. For more information, visit SHSPros.com.