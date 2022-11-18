Bathroom Buddy Remodeling Partners With Paws of War to Give a Veteran a New Bathroom

As a company, Bathroom Buddy Remodeling makes it a point to give back to the community whenever possible. One of the ways it does this is by holding a yearly bathroom giveaway for veterans in need.

During this year’s bathroom giveaway, Bathroom Buddy Remodeling Owner, Alex Keyles, was contacted by Paws of War, a nonprofit that places shelter pets with veterans suffering from the emotional and physical effects of war. The organization approached Bathroom Buddy Remodeling about a veteran in dire need of a safer shower to maintain his quality of life.

Alex explains, “We were in the midst of a bathroom giveaway with thousands of entrants. But, when we learned about Michael Kidd through Paws of War, it was an easy decision to name him as the winner of the giveaway.”

Once Bathroom Buddy Remodeling informed Michael that he was the winner, the team installed a brand new Jacuzzi® shower with Jacuzzi® fixtures and accessories, covered by a lifetime warranty of labor and materials.

The team also gutted the rest of the bathroom and installed a brand-new floor, toilet, vanity, entry door, closet door, medicine cabinet, and accessories, using materials and products from Home Depot.

Alex explains, “Without our veterans, this country would not exist and we have the utmost respect and appreciation for them. We know that words will never be enough to show our appreciation for veterans like Michael, and we are humbled to be in a position to help give back to these heroes whenever we can.”

About Bathroom Buddy Remodeling

Bathroom Buddy Remodeling offers full-service bathroom remodeling services in Long Island and Queens. The company specializes in bathtub and shower replacements as well as aging-in-place services. For more information, visit bathroombuddyremodeling.com.