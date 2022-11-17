artegic Becomes Part of UNITED Marketing Technologies Group by DuMont

By utilizing artegic’s technology, currently approx. 82 percent of the German Internet users are in contact with companies such as DHL, dm, BMW, Generali, ING, Payback or REWE. Worldwide, via the artegic technology ELAINE, each month approx. 2.7 billion e-mails, text messages and mobile messages are sent to 141 countries, and more than 60 percent of all e-commerce transactions are supported in Germany. artegic’s management around Founder and CEO Stefan von Lieven, Founder and CTO Jörg Sayn and COO / CFO Bernd Weber will also remain on-board after the takeover by UNITED, and is supposed to continue to develop the company within the UNITED Group.

“Investing in artegic has high strategic relevance for UNITED”, explains Dr. Christoph Bauer, CEO at DuMont and Chairman of the Advisory Board at UNITED. “Since 2017, we have been continuously complementing our established and expanded MarTech portfolio via the strategic growth field of marketing automation. This acquisition is an additional important step to be able to offer our customers the complete marketing value-creation chain from UNITED as an integrated SaaS solution with a uniform data workflow.”

Stefan von Lieven, CEO at artegic, adds: “We very much look forward to being part of the UNITED Group in the future and being able to continue to shape our growth and the market from this environment. UNITED and artegic fit each other magnificently: Both represent excellence, entrepreneurial spirit and successful and market-leading customer solutions.”

artegic was founded in 2005 as a spin-off of the Fraunhofer Institute. Since then the company has been transformed from a provider with a high percentage of individual customer solutions into a scalable software-as-a-service solution with a focus on the enterprise segment. The centerpiece is the software ELAINE which enables high-end e-mail marketing, multi-channel marketing automation and optimization of transaction e-mails and also is used for the processing of highly sensitive data and business-critical communication such as, for example, from the segments of insurance, banking or healthcare. artegic has been certified in accordance with ISO 27001 and ISO 27018, and works as a German player in total compliance with the GDPR. With more than 70 employees at the German locations in Bonn and Munich, artegic represents sustainably successful dialog marketing with measurable results and the highest degree of effectiveness.

About UNITED Marketing Technologies by DuMont

UNITED Marketing Technologies by DuMont encompasses all participations of DuMont which were initially bundled in 2017 into its own Marketing Technology Division. Today, the UNITED Group includes the following companies: facelift (100 percent), censhare (100 percent), quintly (100 percent) and artegic (75.1 percent) – all with a focus on scalable software-as-a-service business models in the MarTech context. Currently, 470 employees work at a total of seven locations worldwide for UNITED Marketing Technologies, which unites the advantages of great holists and numerous small specialists. The portfolio and size of the UNITED companies thus provide DuMont with a unique positioning in the global MarTech landscape. UNITED Marketing Technologies is a 100 percent subsidiary of the DuMont family-owned business.