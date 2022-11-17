Blue Sky Lithium Mining New Logo Brand and Website

Blue Sky Lithium has finished a complete rebrand and social media launch. The growth and demand of the lithium market we felt it was a good time for a fresh look.

The Blue Sky Lithium Mining CO, a lead producer of lithium carbonate, and lithium hydroxide for lithium ion batteries. Has announced today the completion of a major rebranding along with new website. The rebrand and website to the Blue Sky Lithium Mining CO reflects the companies rapid grown and expansion in recent years.

The company was founded in 2018 as a lithium wholesale company but grew into artisan lithium mining businesses with lithium hard rock and brine mines in South America. In the last 5 years, the company has developed and grown a B2C business that now accounts for nearly 80% of sales.

The company will change and release a new logo website redesign and social media presence that will all work with its growing business model.

“We think the new logo and website represents how the company is growing with the global need for clean green energy,” said CEO Frederick Astor. “Specifically, the old logo and brand represents where we’ve been, and the new logo and website represents where we’re going.”

He noted Blue Sky Lithium new brand shows the company commitment to help Creating a Brighter Future for the earth and green energy.

Visit https://blueskylithium.com/ to explore the new website, brand, and office.

About the Blue Sky Lithium Corporation

Blue Sky Lithium is dedicated to advancing the transition to clean energy and zero carbon worldwide. Thus enabling innovative lithium mining for lithium battery storage and EV-systems.

Blue Sky Lithium is an exploration and development mining company focused on the advancement of global lithium deposits to support international demand. Blue Sky Lithium Company holds interests in Chile Bolivia and Argentina both Lithium Brine and Hard-Rock.

Media Contact:

Sara Lopez – Public Relations

Av. das Nações Unidas,

12551 – Cidade Monções

São Paulo – SP, 04578-903

power@blueskylithium.com

https://blueskylithium.com/