Seattle Accounting Company Wins National Award

Thomson Reuters, a leading provider of business information services, announced the winner of their annual Luca Accounting Firm of the Year Award. The 2022 winner, Accountability Services of Seattle, was presented with this recognition on Friday, November 11 at Thomson Reuters annual conference held in Washington, DC. Andrew McCracken, Sr Director, Professional & Consulting Services and Executive Director of the Tax & Accounting SYNERGY conference, stated, “This award goes to the firm that embraces Luca’s innovative spirit in transforming or improving their business. Accountability Services unquestionably qualifies as an industry leader and innovator.”

The award is named after Luca Pacioli―known as the “father of accounting.” Thomson Reuters recognizes the pursuit of innovation within the tax and accounting profession, honoring firms and individuals who combine their technological and accounting expertise to further the profession. After the award ceremony the Managing Director of Accountability Services, Dave Fischer, said, “Providing exceptional experiences to our valued clients is at the core of everything we do. Winning this award validates all the hard work and every innovation we put in place to make that happen.”

During the award ceremony Lera Kooper, Accountability Services Firm Director, was asked, “Why do you think your company won the Firm of the Year Award?” She replied, “For us helping our clients is far more than service delivery, it is more human than that…it’s about developing a personal relation.”

One of the reasons, cited by Thomson Reuter during the awards ceremony, for Accountability Services being awarded “Firm of the Year” was for a new program they rolled out in early 2022. Their Concierge Services MasterPlan™ is an innovative approach that includes setup, strategic and succession planning as a service continuum.

About Accountability Services

With decades of experience in accounting and tax law, Accountability Services helps small businesses, from startups to those ready for succession, with agile and strategic solutions that set them up for long-term success. Accountability Services has offices in Seattle and Bellevue.