Novotel, Ibis World Trade Centre and Ibis One Central rewards sports enthusiasts for starting their fitness Journey

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nov 17, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – With the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022 already making waves around the city as the most successful edition yet, three unique and wellness-centric hotels; Novotel, Ibis World Trade Centre, and ibis One Central have unveiled a wellness programme to encourage a fitness-focused mindset.

An annual celebration of fitness and wellness, Dubai Fitness Challenge is based on the concept that it takes 30 minutes of activity each day for 30 days to form a habit. With the ethos of being wellness-oriented, the three hotel properties are encouraging residents from across the city to start their fitness journey in one of the many recreational facilities available at the venues with healthy treats and pampering sessions up for grabs!

Says Jing Ma, Cluster Hotel Manager: “This is our 2nd year of hosting wellness-centric classes with the top fitness communities, groups, and experts in Dubai. It is our goal to #TakeTime to be fit and healthy as we get inspiration from the vision of #Dubai30x30. We want to make sure this is shared not only with our hotel guests but with our colleagues as well. We believe that with a healthy lifestyle, we can be “Limitless!” and achieve any goal in our lives.”

Tempting enthusiasts to be the best version of themselves, the three properties have put forward a wellness programme that encourages participants to stick to the commitment and ultimately gain rewards such as complimentary night stays and a 30% discount on participating F&B outlets to fuel up after a strenuous workout. Additionally, participants will also be treated to unlimited fruits and vegetables too from healthy bars situated at the hotels.

Further enticing participants to find inspiration to keep moving, the three hotel properties will be offering a healthy snack for as less as AED30 – inclusive of a salad or sandwich and a healthy drink.

Participants are encouraged to register themselves here: https://www.novotel-dubai-world-trade-centre.com/offers/dubai-fitness-challenge// . Early registration is highly encouraged as spots are limited.











