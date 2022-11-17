PM condoles the demise of former Indian diplomat Shri Abasar Beuria





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of former Indian diplomat Shri Abasar Beuria.









The Prime Minister’s office tweeted;





“Shri Abasar Beuria will be remembered for his rich service to the nation. He also made a mark as a great proponent of Odia language and culture. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti: PM”







ଦେଶ ପାଇଁ ଉତ୍କୃଷ୍ଟ ସେବା ପ୍ରଦାନ ଯୋଗୁଁ ଶ୍ରୀ ଅବସର ବେଉରିଆ ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ହୋଇ ରହିବେ l ଓଡିଆ ଭାଷା ଓ ସଂସ୍କୃତିର ଜଣେ ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ପ୍ରବକ୍ତା ଭାବରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଖ୍ୟାତି ରହିଛି । ତାଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗରେ ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ l ତାଙ୍କ ବନ୍ଧୁବର୍ଗ ଏବଂ ପରିବାର ପ୍ରତି ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା l ଓମ୍ ଶାନ୍ତି: ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 17, 2022

