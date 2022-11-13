World Economic Magazine Honours Shufti Pro with “Best Financial Technology Provider UK 2022” Award

Shufti Pro, a highly reputable identity verification solution provider, announced that it has been awarded the “Best Financial Technology Provider UK 2022” award by World Economic Magazine. Shufti Pro was given this award for exhibiting exceptional development based on innovation, growth, and creating a positive impact with its state-of-the-art KYC & AML solutions.

Aimed to recognize top performers with prominent companies in the global economic space, World Economic Magazine provides distinctive standards for excellence across a variety of different domains. The platform is committed to enhancing the present state of the world economy by engaging businesses and leaders across several channels that shape regional, industrial, and global agendas. World Economic Magazine Awards aspire to honour the successes of talented companies contributing to financial technologies.

Globally trusted KYC & AML service provider, Shufti Pro, has been acknowledged for providing cutting-edge digital identity verification solutions to businesses in the finance, iGaming, forex, and crypto sectors to name a few. The company uses a distinct hybrid approach that combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, and biometrics to counter scams, fulfil compliance requirements and identify if customers are who they claim to be. It incorporates ​​mobile ID verification and video KYC to facilitate seamless, secure, and fraud-free customer onboarding.

“We are honoured for this recognition, ‘Best Financial Technology Provider UK 2022’ award will inspire us to work even harder to serve the Fintech sector,” said Victor Fredung, the CEO of Shufti Pro. He further stated, “this award has increased our responsibility to assist businesses in making the online world a safer place for everyone with our identity verification solutions.”

About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, and OCR solutions worldwide. The UK-based company has 5 international offices and has launched a suite of 17 different IDV products since its inception in 2017. With the ability to verify thousands of ID documents in 150 languages, Shufti Pro serves customers in 230 countries and territories.