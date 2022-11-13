Cassbeth Seeking to License It’s Patent and Related IP of the Vehicle Windscreen Pillar Blind Spot Display and Alert System for Immediate Manufacturing and Distribution

As modern cars have become increasingly robust to meet stricter safety guidelines, front windscreen pillars have become stronger and wider to accommodate the extra weight. This is good news for drivers, with a steep decline in fatalities over the last 20 years. However, the new windscreen pillar designs have been blamed in documented reports for road traffic accidents. Expanding windscreen pillars have created an extremely dangerous blind spot, making it harder for drivers to see other road users at pedestrian crossings, T-junctions and roundabouts.

The problem is not just associated with large vehicles but it also affects small vehicles where the windscreen pillars are almost twice the width they were 20 years ago. A recent government study found that separate accidents involving small vehicles could be attributed to blind spots caused by the larger pillars.

The Vehicle Windscreen Pillar Blind Spot Removal Display and Alert System eliminates the front window blind spots caused by the vehicle roof support pillars.

Using cameras and displays the vehicle roof pillars become partially or fully transparent allowing the driver to see traffic at road intersections while visually scanning across the front and side windows in the same field of view and not lose situational awareness because of the pillar blind spots. The system also provides visual and audio alerts to reinforce the blind spot situational awareness. The system includes cameras to capture the blind spots, displays that make the pillars show the image of the blind spots, and a control unit that captures vehicle status to determine when to enable and disable the pillar displays, provide visual and audio alerts, and to allow an operator to modify system and display settings.

Cassbeth has a standard package available with market assessment, draft license agreement, and detailed patent description.

Available at:

www.cassbeth.com/ip/63375226