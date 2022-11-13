Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurates the 29th Regional Workshop of Krishi Vigyan Kendras of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh





The 29th Regional Workshop of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh was inaugurated by the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar at Morena, Madhya Pradesh today. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Tomar said that the field of agriculture is vast and challenging, it is not an end-to-end task, it will continue to work from generation to generation. The contribution of all KVKs and agricultural scientists in the development of agriculture in the country is and will always be exceptional.





Union Minister Shri Tomar said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi wants people to be attracted towards agriculture, for this encouragement has been given to scientists and farmers along with everyone else. The state of our agricultural landscape in the world is good. India is an agricultural country and we are a special nation from the point of view of food productivity. While discussing the interests of the farmers, he said that today the farmer is fully aware. Referring to the schemes being run by the Central Government for the farmers, he said that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is no less than a boon for the farmers, every farmer should take advantage of it. In the last 6 years, a compensation of Rs 1.24 lakh crore has been given to the farmers under this scheme.

















Shri Tomar said that it is the responsibility of our agricultural scientists to find solutions to various challenges in the field of agriculture. Shri Tomar said that due to the progress being made under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, today many countries of the world are discussing with India on issues related to agri-food. Our country has been a leader in agricultural production, milk production, food processing in the world and is progressing continuously.









On this occasion Shri Abhay Mahajan, Organization Minister, Deendayal Research Institute, Chitrakoot, Vice Chancellor Prof. SK Rao, RVS Agricultural University, Gwalior, Vice Chancellor Prof. AK Singh, RLBK Agricultural University, Jhansi, Dr. V.P. Chahal, Deputy Director General (Agriculture Extension), ICAR etc. also addressed. In the programme, senior agricultural scientists and other officers from 81 KVKs of MP and Chhattisgarh including Dr. Y.P. Singh, Dr. D.P. Sharma, Dr. Ajay Verma, Dr. S.S. Tomar were present.





