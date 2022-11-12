Ethnic Ties, Oakland International Film Fest & SF Black Film Fest Oakanda Forever Facts

Tying in the real Black Panther Party experience in Oakland, CA with Marvel’s Black Panther Sequel “Wakanda Forever,” Bay Area arts and tourism groups join forces to combine art, food, film and fantasy with history only made in Oakland.

Ethnic Ties in Association with The Oakland International Film Festival & San Francisco Black Film Festival Presents The Black Oakland Tour: Oakanda Forever

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Ethnic Ties, a nonprofit founded by Acacia Woods Chan, an educator, economist, multilingual entrepreneur of Black and Chinese American descent, born and raised in Oakland has joined forces with the Oakland International Film Festival and the San Francisco Black Film Festival to bring a unique experience to the premiere of the Black Panther sequel “Wakanda Forever” at the historic Grand Lake Theater.

The Oakland International Film Festival, co-founded by Morehouse alum David Roach, a nonprofit leader rooted in social justice, food equity, film and media development for independent filmmakers, just completed the 20th iteration of the Oakland International film festival “Celebrating two Decades of Empowerment” that included dignitaries such as U.S. Representative Barbara Lee and Governor Gavin Newsom. Although Black-led, the Oakland International Film Festival is not a Black Film Festival as it has garnered stories of all people from around the world with an emphasis on bringing the stories of indigenous people and the voiceless worldwide to the big screen.

The San Francisco Black Film Festival, has a unique distinction of being an institution led by Executive Director Cree Ray as a third generation Black San Franciscan, following in the in the footsteps of her father, the late Kali O’Ray, a filmmaker and prolific graphic designer educated at HBCU Clarke University in Atlanta, who took over the family nonprofit at the passing of his mother, Arts Impresario Ave Montague, who founded the festival in 1998 with themes of social justice, economic empowerment and creating a balance view of the African Diaspora.

The association of Ethnic Ties, The Oakland International Film Festival, and the San Francisco Black Film Festival in the promotion of “The Black Oakland Tour: Oakanda Forever” brings awareness to Oakland’s rich Black history that is too often obscured by media headlines that too often focus only on violence and demonstrates the potential for tourism and cultural exchange via the arts.

The event, featured in Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight: https://conta.cc/ 3ztI7Bi, ties in the progressive messages of imaginative Marvel’s Black Panther franchise affirming the African Diaspora as innovative, entrepreneurial, culturally respectful, with the real-life positive history, the depth of Oakland’s art and the strong community bonds in the City of Oakland.

In recognition of the reality of COVID-19 ( See recent Town Halls by UCSF (https://youtu.be/ NYI4MbFs70g) & CA State Senator Nancy Skinner (https://youtu.be/ nkBsgIzFQzo)), the tour is limited to groups of ten. Masks are not required but will be made available for the tour.

The tour begins and ends at the historic Grand Lake Theater. The public will enjoy

A guided tour in chartered mini bus to historic landmarks

Enjoy lite fare from a local, black-owned restaurant

Visit the Women of the Black Panther Party Mural and mini- museum

Stop at Marcus Books, the ONLY Black-Owned bookstore in Oakland

See the Black Panther Party first office and their main headquarters and more

See the historic 16th street station known for the pullman porters

Ticket includes Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film at the Grand Lake Theatre

Don’t wait in lines around the corner of the Grand Lake Theater to see the film. Be ushered in with your preferred group

The public is invited to get their individual tickets (https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/black-oakland- tour-oakanda- forever-tickets- 437594375557? aff=ebdssbdestsearch) now through Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Friday & Sunday film tickets are only $11.00. Tour tickets are $80 per person for the tour that is on Saturday Only, a great deal when compared with the limited Union Square tours that are just a bus ride that do not include food, food for thought with an in-percent docent historic tour and a hands-on community experience.

Corporations and businesses are invited to underwrite tickets for staff, youth, veterans, seniors and community members.

Take a Warrior to See A Warrior. Honor a Veteran, Defenders of Homeland & Family, with “The Black Oakland Tour: Oakanda Forever” Film & Tour Experience on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. Tickets for the film only are available on Veterans Day.

Oakanda Forever Tickets open the door to rich additional information about on-going cultural exchanges around San Francisco, Oakland and the Bay Area such as Michael Burdette’s HyLife O’City Productions. (https://www.hylife- ocity.com/)

All tour ticket holders will have a chance to win two tickets to Burdette’s upcoming production at Yoshi’s headlining Jazz soprano saxophonist Marion Meadows featuring Grammy award-winning vocalist, Ms. Monet, November 30, 2022.

For more information contact: acacia@ethnicties.org

About Ethnic Ties

Ethnic Ties is a travel platform connecting experienced travelers with upcoming voyagers. The nonprofit company supports the conscious development of its travelers, in addition to providing professionalization of wanderlusters.

About Oakland International Film Festival

The Oakland International Film Festival is presented by the Oakland Film Society, a non-profit corporation based in Oakland, California with the mission to promote independent filmmakers and the stories they tell to empower people locally, nationally and internationally. The Oakland International Film Festival highlights the City of Oakland as a destination for the arts impacting culture and tourism.

About San Francisco Black Film Festival

The mission of the San Francisco Black Film Festival

is to celebrate African American cinema and the African Cultural Diaspora and to showcase a diverse collection of films – from emerging and established filmmakers.

