Shirley Bahler Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty



Originally from Connecticut, Bahler lived in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, for 20 years, where she was a consistent top-producing agent. She received her Massachusetts real estate license in 1986 and her brokers license in 1999. Prior to her real estate career, she worked in office management in both corporate and municipal settings, as well as in sales, marketing and graphic design.





Her move to Florida in 2016 has allowed her to enjoy her favorite activities, including the arts, culture, gardening and the pleasures of seaside living. She will work from the Venice and Wellen Park offices, and can be reached at (508) 364-6734.





RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

###