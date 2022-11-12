Black City Councilmen of Georgia Says, -Rise Up Georgia and Come Out To Cast Your Votes!



Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. BCMG is encouraging everyone to come out and vote. Black Men are especially encouraged to take a day off from working on Election Tuesday, November 8th, and volunteer a minimum of two to four hours of their time at the voting polls. Everyone’s support is critical during the final days of this election season.





As the Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor, Stacey Abrams has solid plans to build a stronger Georgia and ensure that the plans she has laid out work for all Georgians. Her vision includes expanding Medicaid, investing in education by providing free technical college and need-based financial aid, tackling the affordable housing crisis, and supporting small businesses and family farms. Not raising taxes is her primary mission while accomplishing her policymaking goals.





Senator Raphael Warnock, the incumbent Georgia Senatorial candidate, has always advocated for hardworking Georgians. Senator Warnock’s diligent fight to expand health care coverage, ensure everyone can make a living wage, and his demands for effective policy changes regarding social re-entry and criminal justice reform are just a few of his priorities. Infrastructure improvements for communities that rely on Georgia roadways and clean drinking water, and he is also working to secure economic fairness for Georgians.





Remember that your vote is your voice; every vote for Stacey Abrams, Senator Raphael Warnock, and the entire Democratic Ticket in Georgia is crucial to making positive and lasting change in the lives and households of Georgians.





The Mission of the Black City Councilmen of Georgia is to unite leaders and build equity opportunities throughout the state by creating policies that will benefit our widespread and deserving communities. BCMG believes that each democratic candidate on this year’s ballot will represent their constituents while focusing on the Greater Good of Georgia. That is why Hon. City Councilman Lance Robertson enthusiastically endorses the Georgia Democratic Ticket.





“It is in your hands to make a better world for all who live in it.” – Nelson Mandela

###