Marina V. O’Brien, Attorney, Holland and Knight to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Recent CFIUS Developments: Examining Implications to US Foreign Investments

Marina V. OBrien is an attorney in Holland & Knights Washington, D.C. office. Ms. OBriens practice focuses on regulatory compliance, with an emphasis on international trade law, foreign direct investment, industrial security and aviation.





She regularly assists clients with customs, export control, sanctions, FCPA and CFIUS issues, as part of M&A due diligence, contract negotiations, government investigations, or corporate compliance. She frequently advises on measures to mitigate Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI) in cross-border investments into various industries, focusing on U.S. government and defense contractors and technology firms, and on whether and how to approach a CFIUS review.





Originally from Macedonia, Marina has studied and lived in various jurisdictions, including Washington, DC, London, Brussels, and Beijing. She received her law degree from Georgetown University Law School in 2012.





The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) continues its enforcement initiatives on foreign investments to mitigate any potential threat to US national security. The passage of the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act (FIRRMA) in 2018 has further intensified the investment review process and has expanded to include the evaluation of investments across several industries and transaction types. FIRRMA has also put a heightened focus on reviewing transactions involving US critical technology businesses.





As the number of notices for CFIUS review remains significantly high, businesses, investors, and practitioners alike must keep themselves abreast of emerging developments in this field of law. They must also carefully review their transactions and prepare for a potential CFIUS review to avoid pitfalls.





In this CLE Webcast, Steve Klemencic (Berkeley Research Group), widely experienced in investment transactions, and Atty. Marina V. OBrien (Holland & Knight) will present a comprehensive discussion on the significant developments and key trends in CFIUS. The distinguished speakers will also share best practices to safeguard your transactions from risks and complications.





 What Is CFIUS and When Is CFIUS Filing Required



 Key Enforcement Priorities



 CFIUS Mitigation & Compliance Challenges



 What Lies Ahead





