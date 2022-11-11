Hannah Rose Schonwald, Associate, The Brattle Group, Inc. to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s SEC’S Proposed Climate Disclosure Rules



About Hannah Rose Schonwald



Ms. Schonwald specializes in securities litigation matters, including M&As, valuations, as well as electricity and sustainability matters. With several years of experience working in the energy and manufacturing sectors as well as in consulting, she has a particular interest in environmental issues and in the pharmaceutical and technology industries, as well as government matters. Prior to joining Brattle, Ms. Schonwald gained experience in corporate finance at Pfizer. She began her career overseeing the remediation of contaminated land for real estate developments in New York City, then worked on research in Arizona to mineralize carbon dioxide from air for safe long-term storage to mitigate climate change.



About The Brattle Group, Inc.





The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.



Event Summary





The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently proposed climate disclosure rules which would require public companies to prepare a comprehensive reporting of their climate-related risks, emissions, and net-zero transition plans. Aside from systemic changes to disclosure requirements, adoption of the new rules may also influence the overall strategy, management, and oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities.





The proposal is likely to drive significant changes to the existing public-company disclosure regime. Thus, industry participants should focus their efforts on preparing for and complying with the new disclosure regime ahead.





In a LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide a comprehensive discussion of the potential implications and issues surrounding the SECS proposed climate disclosure rules. Speakers will share tips and strategies that would help companies stay on track amid the shifting regulatory paradigm.





Key topics include:



– Key Components of the New SEC Disclosure Rules



– Major Impacts on Disclosure Practices



– Ramifications of the Proposed Rules



– Best Steps to Take and Key Considerations to Keep in Mind



– Potential Legal Challenges to the Proposed Rules



– What Lies Ahead





About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.





The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

