Steven Klemencic, Managing Director, Berkeley Research Group to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Recent CFIUS Developments: Examining Implications to US Foreign Investments

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/recent-cfius-developments-cle/





About Steven Klemencic



Steve Klemencic is a managing director at BRG and has extensive experience in evaluating, assessing, auditing, and monitoring foreign mergers, acquisitions, and other investment transactions in the United States that may impact US national security.





He has worked closely with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and supported both law firms and transactional parties in all stages of the CFIUS review process. He has served as the compliance auditor on several transactions served on a number of CFIUS third party monitorship teams, and provided expert advice on national security issues to US and foreign parties in their transaction planning. Additionally, he developed a supply chain integrity assessment and has provided cyber threat actor profile assessments to companies in the technology and healthcare sectors. As a senior analyst at the National Intelligence Council, Mr. Klemencic developed and implemented the threat assessment review process that is used to assess security risks that may be posed by foreign parties to transaction notification to the CFIUS. He served twenty-one years in the US Navy, retiring as a commander. He is based in Washington, DC.





About Berkeley Research Group



Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory.





Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists, and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of whats next.





Event Summary



The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) continues its enforcement initiatives on foreign investments to mitigate any potential threat to US national security. The passage of the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act (FIRRMA) in 2018 has further intensified the investment review process and has expanded to include the evaluation of investments across several industries and transaction types. FIRRMA has also put a heightened focus on reviewing transactions involving US critical technology businesses.





As the number of notices for CFIUS review remains significantly high, businesses, investors, and practitioners alike must keep themselves abreast of emerging developments in this field of law. They must also carefully review their transactions and prepare for a potential CFIUS review to avoid pitfalls.





In this CLE Webcast, Steve Klemencic (Berkeley Research Group), widely experienced in investment transactions, and Atty. Marina V. OBrien (Holland & Knight) will present a comprehensive discussion on the significant developments and key trends in CFIUS. The distinguished speakers will also share best practices to safeguard your transactions from risks and complications.





Key topics that will be covered in this discussion are:



 What Is CFIUS and When Is CFIUS Filing Required



 Key Enforcement Priorities



 CFIUS Mitigation & Compliance Challenges



 What Lies Ahead





About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.





The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###