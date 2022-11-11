The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Recent CFIUS Developments: Examining Implications to US Foreign Investments

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) continues its enforcement initiatives on foreign investments to mitigate any potential threat to US national security. The passage of the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act (FIRRMA) in 2018 has further intensified the investment review process and has expanded to include the evaluation of investments across several industries and transaction types. FIRRMA has also put a heightened focus on reviewing transactions involving US critical technology businesses.





As the number of notices for CFIUS review remains significantly high, businesses, investors, and practitioners alike must keep themselves abreast of emerging developments in this field of law. They must also carefully review their transactions and prepare for a potential CFIUS review to avoid pitfalls.





In this CLE Webcast, Steve Klemencic (Berkeley Research Group), widely experienced in investment transactions, and Atty. Marina V. OBrien (Holland & Knight) will present a comprehensive discussion on the significant developments and key trends in CFIUS. The distinguished speakers will also share best practices to safeguard your transactions from risks and complications.





Key topics that will be covered in this discussion are:



 What Is CFIUS and When Is CFIUS Filing Required



 Key Enforcement Priorities



 CFIUS Mitigation & Compliance Challenges



 What Lies Ahead





Speakers/Faculty Panel





Marina V. OBrien, Attorney



Holland & Knight





Steven Klemencic, Managing Director



Berkeley Research Group





