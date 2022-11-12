Schedulicity Announces Annual Best of Schedulicity Awards for Small Businesses

Online scheduling platform Schedulicity announces two new categories, Nail Artist of the Year and the Local Legends Award, in their annual Best of Schedulicity Awards. Nominations are open from Nov. 1 to Nov. 24. Winners will be announced online on Dec. 12.

The Local Legends Award is the first and only award that a non-Schedulicity business or service provider is eligible to win. The winner will receive a $250 grant.

“The Best of Schedulicity Awards are an incredible opportunity to recognize and celebrate our small businesses and service providers,” says Jerry Nettuno, Schedulicity’s founder and CEO.

“We received so much enthusiasm last year and heard amazing stories from around the country. We opened up our annual awards to include businesses that aren’t yet on our platform, because we want to honor not only our loyal users but everyone in the industry.”

Any users with a Schedulicity account — free or paid — are eligible to win one of 10 other awards, including Nail Artist of the Year. The top two award-winners, Schedulicity Business of the Year and Start-Up of the Year, will each receive $1,000.

The Hustlers subcategory is given out to individual leaders in the hair, beauty, nail, massage, fitness, and wildcard industries. Each winner will receive $500.

The Specials subcategory includes the Cares Award, which honors a small business or service provider that paid it forward in their community through charity work, and the Rockstar Award, which is chosen by their award-winning customer service team. Each winner will receive $750.

Business owners can nominate themselves, as well as receive nominations from their clients, friends, and family.

Visit the Best of Schedulicity Awards page for more information.