Hope for the Future Honors DHS Workers

Clotiel Howard, Executive Director of Hope for the Future, hosted an Appreciation Dinner for Oklahoma Department of Human Services’ child welfare professionals. The invitation-only event took place at Poe Bouyz House, 3500 N I-35 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, on October 29th. Local businesses and individual donors provided prizes and gifts. Food was prepared by Sheek Kitchen and Poe Bouyz House, as well as family and friends. Past and current interns kindly served the guests. As well, board members were in attendance.

The COVID19 pandemic has contributed to increased levels of burnout, compassion fatigue, and secondary traumatic stress among child welfare workers. “Our mission would not be possible,” Ms. Howard told the enthusiastic crowd, “without the hard work and commitment of child welfare specialists and aides.” She went on to say, “We want to thank you dedicated folks for your time, patience, and continued service in the supervised care of Oklahoma’s at-risk children.”

This celebration was a wonderful opportunity for child welfare professionals to relax and enjoy a meal together. Turnout was fabulous for the second year in a row. The Appreciation Dinner will be one of Hope for the Future’s annual events.