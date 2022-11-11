Lowry Solutions Announces the Appointment of Sean Lowry to President of Lowry Solutions

Lowry Solutions (Lowry) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Lowry to President of Lowry Solutions. Sean joined Lowry in 2006, beginning his career at Lowry as an RFID Product Specialist becoming one of the first to be certified as a CompTIA RFID+ and GS1 Consultant. Sean later moved into sales targeting Strategic Accounts and later joined Lowry’s Federal Government Sales division. His most recent position was Sr. Vice President of Sales & Marketing where he held responsibility for Lowry’s Enterprise and Territory sales teams as well as driving the overall marketing strategy and brand integrity. Sean earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan.

Lowry has been providing Supply Chain Technology Solutions for more than four decades. With over 10,000 clients, it has established itself as a premier integrator of Auto ID Data Collection (AIDC) technology, including RFID-EPC and bar code technologies. Today, Lowry is a solution provider of Enterprise Mobility Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT), and Managed Print Services for asset visibility and supply chain compliance that improve productivity and reduced costs.

Lowry understands that each business has its specific opportunities and requirements. To provide best-in-class solutions, a deep understanding of the client’s unique business processes is a necessity. To Lowry Solutions, success is rooted in the ability to enhance and grow the clients business.