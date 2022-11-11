Elantis Recognized as a 2022 Best Workplace™ for Inclusion

Elantis Solutions Inc. is proud to announce that it has been named on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion. Elantis received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified™ in the past year and at least 90% of their employees must agree they are treated fairly regardless of personal characteristics (such as gender, ethnicity, age, and orientation). The best organizations are determined based on employee responses to inclusion-related Trust Index statements.

“It is an honour to be recognized as a best workplace for inclusion,” said Dave Roe, CEO of Elantis. “Focus on people is one of Elantis’ core values and we are committed to providing a safe and welcoming work environment where our employees can bring their full selves to work—honouring their individual differences, life experiences, and unique capabilities.”

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA).

About Elantis Solutions Inc.

Founded in 2013, Elantis is a leader in digital transformation consulting services, specializing in business process automation, enterprise content management, and business intelligence. Elantis works with customers throughout North America to create solutions that improve efficiency, lower costs, and increase competitive advantage.