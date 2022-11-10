Chocolate Shipped Cookies’ Fresh Deliveries Honor Service Members on Veterans Day

With their corporate hub not far from Hill Air Force Base, Chocolate Shipped Cookies is used to the hum of fighter planes overhead. With Veterans Day approaching, they want to honor their local service members as well as those serving across the world with gourmet cookies delivered fresh to their duty station.

“Since we started our family-owned business with my mom’s famous cookie recipes back in 1980, we have felt the military presence elevating our community here in Northern Utah,” said Matt Cutler, owner of Chocolate Shipped Cookies. “We understand how hard it must be for service members serving far from home, and we are excited to introduce our Veterans Day cookie care packages to honor our troops.”

The Veterans Day packages can be shipped across the country and to military APO addresses for soldiers serving abroad. They come in an assortment of flavors: brownie marshmallow, brownie mint, classic glazed sugar cookie, double frosted peanut butter chip, lemon meltaway, milk chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, white chocolate pecan, and more.

The origin story of Chocolate Shipped Cookies hies back to Cutler’s mother, who opened a small holiday pop-up shop over 40 years ago along Utah’s Wasatch Front. Word spread quickly, and the pop-up shop soon became a full cookie bakery, with people driving long distances to get a taste of the moist and chewy cookies.

When the company decided to share their popular Utah dessert staple beyond state borders, they refined their recipes and kitchen technologies to ensure that cookies would be durable enough to mail but moist enough to maintain their just-baked freshness after cross-country shipping.

“There are a lot of good bakeries out there, but what we were hearing is that they were really losing quality in the shipping process,” said Cutler. “We invested in a state-of-the-art oven that has allowed our cookies to stay perfectly soft and chewy in transit. We’re excited to share our fresh and delicious Veteran’s Day cookie gifts with our service members.”

The cookies are perfect for deployed soldiers with an APO address, service members stationed domestically, retired service members, or families of military members.

To learn more about Chocolate Shipped Cookies’ Veterans Day cookie assortments, call (833) 242-7224 or visit www.ChocolateShippedCookies.com.

About Chocolate Shipped Cookies

Chocolate Shipped Cookies offers delicious cookies that are affordable. Their cookies are made with only the finest and freshest ingredients known to man and are baked fresh daily.