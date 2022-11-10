Dasti & Associates sees substantial growth

The firm provides legal representation in Ocean County and throughout New Jersey.

FORKED RIVER, N.J. – Nov. 8, 2022 – PRLog — What started with humble beginnings has grown into a multi-faceted law firm that provides valuable insight and representation to its clients – and it all started with one person’s vision and determination.

Christopher Dasti was born and raised in Ocean County. He was fortunate enough to clerk for a superior court judge in Toms River where he developed a keen affinity for representing public entities, municipalities and private clients. After being a partner at another firm, Dasti decided to start his own firm, The Law Offices of Christopher J. Dasti, PC, in July 2018.

Based in Ocean County, The Law Offices of Christopher J. Dasti, PC provided aggressive legal representation to clients with prompt, efficient and cost-effective legal counseling while achieving high quality and results-oriented legal services.

Dasti’s primary areas of focus was civil litigation in State and Federal Court, real estate transactions, public entity law, estate planning and land use. Dasti has litigated cases successfully in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Trial Court and Appellate Divisions, in the New Jersey Supreme Court, as well as the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Just over a year after its inception, The Law Offices of Christopher J. Dasti saw measurable grow as experienced administrative staff and new associates were added to the team.

January 2020 was off to a great start as the firm’s public entity law practice expanded to serve public entities in four counties throughout the state of New Jersey. Dasti also received multiple government appointments serving as general counsel to municipalities, planning and zoning boards, boards of education and municipal utility authorities.

As a reflection of his most notable achievements, Dasti was recognized as a Rising Star in the area of state and local government law by the 2020, 2021 and 2022 Super Lawyers publication.

In April 2020, as a result of its growth, Dasti renamed the firm Dasti & Associates, PC, and relocated to 310 Lacey Road in Forked River.

“The new location was completely renovated for the growing firm to better serve its clients,” said Dasti. “This is an exciting time as the firm, which is less than two years old, continues to expand. The lawyers and support staff we have now are excellent and we can offer a value-added approach for our clients.”

Dasti says the firm prides itself on its tenacity for delivering desired outcomes. “We do our best to meet the needs of our clients using an aggressive approach to legal representation,” he said. “We also give back to the community by serving on local nonprofit boards and participating in philanthropic activities.”

Looking to the future, Dasti hopes the firm will continue to grow and make an impact on Ocean County and throughout the state.

“The goal is to continue to add hard-working, good-hearted people to our staff that will serve our clients and give back to the community,” he said. “The future is definitely bright.

About Dasti & Associates, P.C.

Dasti & Associates, P.C. was founded in July 2018. Based in Ocean County, the firm provides legal representation throughout the state. To learn more, visit https://www.dastilaw.com.