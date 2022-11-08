

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan reviews preparations for IFFI 53







All stakeholders need to work together to ensure festival is a success: MoS









Posted On:

07 NOV 2022 5:13PM by PIB Mumbai





Panaji, November 7,2022









Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan reviewed preparations for the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) today. The Minister visited venues for various events and urged that they be made functional as early as possible. Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra, Director General (Western Zone), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Monideepa Mukherjee, Managing Director, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) Ravindra Bhakar, Joint Secretary (Films) Prithul Kumar, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Goa Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi, Secretary, Information and Public Relations, Government of Goa, Subhash Chandra, Chief Executive Officer, Entertainment Society of Goa Swetika Sachan and other officials were present at the meeting.









Union Minister Dr. L. Murugan took a tour of the venues being prepared for various events happening at IFFI such as Film Bazaar and the State Pavilions. As the venues are still in various stages of preparation, the Minister urged that work be completed as soon as possible. Following the visit to the venues, the Minister chaired a meeting with various organizations involved in the organizing and management of IFFI 53. Speaking at the meeting, he urged all stakeholders to put their best efforts and work together so that the festival is conducted in the best manner possible. He urged to leverage Goa’s innate spirit of joy and celebration to propel IFFI to a new level.









Speaking at the meeting, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Apurva Chandra stressed that special care be taken to ensure that both delegates and film personalities have a pleasant experience at IFFI 53. He directed that both the website and the mobile app be made ready soon so that delegates may plan how to best experience the festival.





Managing Director, NFDC, Ravindra Bhakar apprised those present about the various new features to be introduced this IFFI. This edition will feature a greater number of film personalities, both national and international than any other previous edition, informed the Managing Director. He informed that the scheduling and planning is well on track and that the detailed schedule would be made available to delegates very soon.









Goa Inspector General of Police, Omvir Singh Bishnoi reviewed the various security arrangements in place to ensure safety and security of both film personalities and delegates. He identified the need to balance the requirements of safety while maintaining the general atmosphere of joy and festivities.









