Black Panther Expert Available to Discuss Cultural Significance of New Characters, Situations Revealed in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

As eager Black Panther fans prepare for the next trip to Wakanda in the November 11 movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, author and award-winning Black Panther expert Jesse J. Holland is available to help explain to audiences the cultural significance of the new characters and situations in the highly-anticipated movie.

Holland, who was nominated for the NAACP Image Award for his origin novel, Black Panther: Who Is Black Panther? and won an IAMTW Scribe award for his Shuri story, “Bon Temps” in the award winning prose anthology, Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda, is uniquely positioned to explain the history of the Black Panther franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in the Marvel comic book universe because of his prose work with the Marvel characters.

Holland is the creator of Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda, the first ever collection of all new, original short stories dedicated to the first Black mainstream superhero, the Black Panther, and his colorful and diverse cast of characters.

The hardcover, audiobook and e-book are available everywhere, with the paperback available in early December.

In addition to writing the award winning story, “Bon Temps,” Holland wrote and edited Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda which has contributions from Afrocentric writers like: Nikki Giovanni, Sheree Renée Thomas, Tananarive Due, Caldwell Turnbull, Suyi Davies Okungbowa, and Christopher Chambers.

He also was tapped by Marvel to write the introductions to Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook and the comic book collected edition, Black Panther: The Early Years.

In Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda, several stories focus on T’Challa but stories also feature familiar characters like Killmonger, Shuri, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje, shares Holland, noting that the new movie features many of the characters found in Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda, including Namor the Sub-Mariner.

“Many of us have been waiting for this next glimpse of the wonderful world of Wakanda,” Holland said. “The death of Chadwick Boseman left a huge hole to fill, but the character of the Black Panther is too iconic to lose and it is great to see the story continuing with the next Black Panther stepping up to keep this historic world going. Marvel, the writers, the directors and the actors should be commended for continue to weave stories with these needed characters despite the loss of their friend Chadwick Boseman.”

Holland can be contacted for interviews at jesse@jessejholland.com and at 662-443-2640.