Celebrating Veterans Day at the Local Level; a Milton Bookstore and a Local Author

A chance meeting at September “Shindig” staged by the Milton Historical Society brought Kate Seng and Rona Simmons together. The result is just how networking is supposed to work, they are collaborating on a Veterans Day event to honor our veterans. Seng is the owner of recently launched Poe & Company Bookstore in Milton, Georgia, and Simmons is a local author and historian whose books are World War II-themed and a volunteer for several local and national military groups.

Seng invited Simmons to talk about and sign her books. But the two took it a step further to create a unique way to honor our Cobb County veterans. For anyone stopping from 4:30 to 6:30 on November 11, Rona Simmons will research and write the profile a Cobb County fallen soldier of World War II. The result will be dedicated to the recipient (or family, friend, or veteran of their choice) and posted to TogetherWeServe.com, a repository for Stories Behind the Stars’ profiles.

Poe and Company Bookstore is an independent, family-owned bookstore in downtown Crabapple serving the Milton, Georgia, community and surrounding areas including Alpharetta, Roswell, Johns Creek, Woodstock and beyond. Owner and author, Kate Seng, invites you to the bookstore and community gathering space, where you can escape into a great book. She adds, “We encourage reading with a book in hand.”

Rona Simmons is an Atlanta-area based author. Her most recent published works are “The Other Veterans of World War II: Stories from Behind the Front Lines” and “A Gathering of Men.” Both won gold medals from the Military Writers Society of America. Simmons is also a contributing writer for two military-related organizations supporting reading and lifelong learning and preserving veterans’ stories.