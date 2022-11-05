Siren-Living’s Man Plus Dietary Supplements Now Live on Amazon

SIREN Living’s MAN PLUS dietary supplements are now available on Amazon.

“We developed the MAN PLUS product line to meet the health and personal needs of today’s men,” said Steven Robinson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd in the United Kingdom. “The flagship MAN PLUS Health and Vitality supplement contains natural ingredients for men who want to improve their stamina.

“We also have dietary supplements that help you tan without spending hours under the dangerous sun and one that supports healthy-looking skin, hair, and nails,” he added.

MAN PLUS dietary supplements on Amazon include:

MAN PLUS: Health and Vitality, which contains natural ingredients for men who want to improve their performance. The main ingredient in Health and Vitality is L-arginine, an amino acid, which may aid athletic performance, regulate blood pressure, and control blood sugar levels.

MAN PLUS: Hair, Skin & Nails, which is for men who want youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for men who want the best-looking version of themselves.

MAN PLUS: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium.

Jane Culbertson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd., said dietary supplements are increasingly popular among men.

“The initial data from the Council for Responsible Nutrition’s 2021 survey shows that almost 75 percent of men in the United States take dietary supplements,” Culbertson said.

Robinson and Culbertson said SIREN Living first developed dietary supplements just for women.

A Belfast-based health and wellness company, SIREN’s product line for women includes:

SIREN: Vitality & Wellness, a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement, is for women who want to feel better and have more energy.

SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which contributes to more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is also for women who love glossier hair, and more enviable-looking nails.

SIREN: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for women who love a great-looking tan.

SIREN products are gluten-free and contain 100 percent natural ingredients. SIREN: Vitality and Wellness is vegan, while MAN PLUS AND SIREN Summer Skin Plus are vegetarian-friendly.

“We are excited that Amazon is selling our MAN PLUS and SIREN dietary supplements,” Robinson and Culbertson said. “Amazon introduces our dietary supplements to potentially millions of consumers. That is a great opportunity.”

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with SIREN. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About SIREN LIVING

SIREN Living is a health and wellness company in the United Kingdom that has developed dietary supplements for women and men: SIREN Living and MAN PLUS, which are available on OneLavi.com and Walmart.com. The supplements are for: Health and Vitality, Hair, Skin, and Nails, and Summer Skin Plus.