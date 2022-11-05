Intermountain Saltzer Health Launching Advanced Ambulance Service for Patients Needing Care Throughout the Treasure Valley

Saltzer Health, an Intermountain Healthcare Company, is adding a new medical transport service for Idaho called Intermountain Healthcare Specialty Care Transport (IHSCT), which will provide advanced medical transport for patients at an affordable price to Treasure Valley health systems requesting the service.

The new service launches this month.

“This new ambulance is like having an ICU on wheels,” said Brian Hite, patient transport services manager at Saltzer. “This will allow us to transport patients who are at all different health levels and have different healthcare needs – and ensure they get to the place where they can receive the best care for their situation.”

Transport services will include critical care, advanced life support, and basic life support services using emergency medical technicians, paramedics, and registered nurses. This will be the only dedicated ground transport team in the Treasure Valley with this advanced team system.

The emergency medical team and ambulance will be stationed at the Ten Mile Saltzer Health Campus location in Meridian. This will ensure 24/7 coverage for patients.

The media is invited to see the ambulance and its unique features and to talk to experts about the benefits for patients and the community.

