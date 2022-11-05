Hong Kong – CE officiates at first day of 2022 Honours and Awards Presentation Ceremony (with videos)

CE officiates at first day of 2022 Honours and Awards Presentation Ceremony (with videos) *****************************************************************************************



The 2022 Honours and Awards Presentation Ceremony is being held at the ballroom of Government House starting from today (November 5) for three consecutive days. The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, presented honours and awards to 148 recipients on the first day of the Ceremony.





Among the recipients, five received the Grand Bauhinia Medal, 25 received the Gold Bauhinia Star, 19 received the Silver Bauhinia Star, one received the Medal for Bravery (Silver), 11 received the Distinguished Service Medal for the disciplined services and the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), and 41 received the Bronze Bauhinia Star.





In addition, 46 recipients received the Meritorious Service Medal for the disciplined services and the ICAC.





The 2022 Honours List was announced on July 27 (www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202207/27/P2022072600794.htm).