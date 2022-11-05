Hong Kong – Immigration Department repatriates unsubstantiated non-refoulement claimants to their places of origin (with photos)

Immigration Department repatriates unsubstantiated non-refoulement claimants to their places of origin (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Immigration Department (ImmD) carried out repatriation operations from November 1 to yesterday (November 4). A total of 26 unsubstantiated non-refoulement claimants who were illegal immigrants, overstayers and passengers refused landing were repatriated to their places of origin. The persons removed comprised 22 males and 4 females. Among them were discharged prisoners who had committed criminal offences and had been sentenced to imprisonment.







The ImmD has all along been committed to removing unsubstantiated non-refoulement claimants from Hong Kong as soon as practicable so as to maintain effective immigration control and safeguard the public interest. The repatriation process has been hindered by various factors, including a significant proportion of claimants having applied for leave to apply for judicial review against their refusal claims and appeals, as well as the limited flights and other travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic. Depending on circumstances and needs, the ImmD will remain committed to expediting the removal process and actively maintain close liaison with governments of major source countries of non-refoulement claimants, airline companies and other government departments to repatriate unsubstantiated non-refoulement claimants from Hong Kong as soon as practicable through all appropriate measures.



