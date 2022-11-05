Canada – Proposed Maximum Residue Limit PMRL2022-19, Florylpicoxamid

The Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) invites the public to submit written comments on the proposed maximum residue limit (MRL) for florylpicoxamid up to 75 days from the date of publication of this consultation document. The PMRA will consider all comments received before making a final decision on the proposed MRL for florylpicoxamid.

How to get involved

This consultation is available for comment from 3 November 2022 to 17 January 2023 (75 calendar days). Open the “Consultation Document” link to access the document.

If you would like to comment, see the Pest Management Regulatory Agency Publications Section page for contact information. Please be sure to include the title of the consultation document on which you are commenting. Interested parties are encouraged to provide comments and suggestions by 17 January 2023.

Reporting to Canadians

Health Canada will make the results of this consultation available on this website. Once the decision on florylpicoxamid is finalized, the established MRLs will be legally in effect as of the date that they are entered into the MRL database, an online query application that allows users to search for established MRLs, regulated under the Pest Control Products Act, both for pesticides or food commodities.

If you have any questions, contact the Pest Management Information Service.

