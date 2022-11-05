GEO Jobe Welcomes Kenny Tran as a Technician

Kenny Tran, Technician

GULFPORT, Miss. – Nov. 3, 2022 – PRLog — GEO Jobe is pleased to welcome Kenny Tran as a Technician on their Profession Services Software Development team. Prior to GEO Jobe, Kenny was a Management Sales Assistant, this role gave him a unique understanding of customer satisfaction and networking. Kenny has a bachelor of science degree in Business and Marketing Management from the University of South Alabama, in addition to his full-stack training at the Mississippi Coding Academy.

Kenny represents GEO Jobe’s second hire of a Mississippi Coding Academy graduate since entering into a relationship with the Coding Academy back in August 2021, when the first cohort in Biloxi began. GEO Jobe is proud to be a part of this program and believes it is a key to building a sustainable and resilient economy on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

With Kenny’s experience, skills, and education, he will be a valuable member of GEO Jobe’s professional services team. GEO Jobe welcomes Kenny to his new role and looks forward to his contributions to the company.

“We’re all excited to have Kenny joining the team. He brings a methodical, relentless attention to detail and organization which, when paired with his developer abilities, will be a force multiplier for our entire team.”

– Eric Goforth, Vice President of Products & Services at GEO Jobe.

GEO Jobe is excited to see the team grow, year after year, with talented individuals. GEO Jobe continues to develop new approaches to aid others in the industry with their GIS needs.

You can connect directly with Kenny and the GEO Jobe team via connect@geo- jobe.com.

About GEO Jobe

GEO Jobe is a leading GIS software and geospatial solutions provider, serving almost 9,000 organizations globally. GEO Jobe has developed some of the most popular applications in the ArcGIS Marketplace, including Admin Tools for ArcGIS, Backup My Org, Clean My Org, and Mapfolio. GEO Jobe is also a provider of the GEOPowered Cloud for ArcGIS, which is a managed service offering focused on Esri technology. GEO Jobe also offers professional services centered around Esri’s ArcGIS System, including custom software development, enterprise solution implementation, and UAV data collection. Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe is in its 23rd year of operation and has been an Esri business partner since 2002, and is currently a Gold Partner.

About Mississippi Coding Academy

Founded in 2017 as a joint project between Innovate Mississippi and the Governor’s office via MDA, MS Coding Academy’s charter is to offer a non-traditional path to create new and diverse software professionals and offer improved economic opportunity for Mississippians, particularly the disadvantaged and underserved communities.

MS Coding Academy currently has three physical training locations: one based in Downtown Jackson, MS, Starkville, MS, and South Jackson in partnership with DSC Training Academy. They have affiliations with Mississippi State University, the Mississippi Development Authority, and several corporate partners.